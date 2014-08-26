Brandon Meier

Beach Boardwalk Santa Cruz

Brandon Meier
Brandon Meier
  • Save
Beach Boardwalk Santa Cruz santa cruz beach boardwalk logo wave roller coaster sunset water theme park
Download color palette

Just stumbled across this old logo that never saw the light of day. I loved it and thought I'd share it with you guys ;)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2014
Brandon Meier
Brandon Meier

More by Brandon Meier

View profile
    • Like