Circle Q Experiment

Circle Q Experiment circles letter letterform concentric blackletter q cirque circle
i saw a new design scheme pop up on dribbble a while back, thought i'd give it a test run.

Blackletter looks surprisingly contemporary when drawn with circles (and ovals too) underneath.

Posted on Aug 26, 2014
I make the mundane magical through design.
