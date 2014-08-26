Mike Royer

Pickled Comics is an ongoing passion project of mine. I like to write and draw comics about food, superheroes, bad puns, and more food. I also try to make time to interview other artists that inspire me to become a better illustrator.

Posted on Aug 26, 2014
