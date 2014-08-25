bevouliin

Little Bird Game Assets Sprite Sheets

bevouliin
bevouliin
  • Save
Little Bird Game Assets Sprite Sheets game character sprite sheet sidescroller flying flappy gamedev game asset android game game art mobile games bird
Download color palette

Upcoming game asset character. I will update the info soon. Feel free to visit my previous game assets at http://bevouliin.com

bevouliin
bevouliin

More by bevouliin

View profile
    • Like