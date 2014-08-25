bevouliin

Flying Gentleman Bird Game Character Sprite Sheets

bevouliin
bevouliin
  • Save
Flying Gentleman Bird Game Character Sprite Sheets game character sprite sheet sidescroller flying flappy gamedev game asset android game game art mobile games gentleman bird
Download color palette

Upcoming game asset character. I will update the info soon. Feel free to visit my previous game assets at http://bevouliin.com

bevouliin
bevouliin

More by bevouliin

View profile
    • Like