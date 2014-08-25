TeekTak - Overview stats

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
TeekTak - currently working on this web app, designed for us creative professionals, to preserve our creative flow, when taking care of the boring paper work side of our business.
This Overview screen shows:
- Upcoming tasks
- Upcoming events
- Outstanding billable hours
- Reports (year revenue, project earnings and time spent)
Additionally, you can style all clients data, to help visually identify each project you are working on.