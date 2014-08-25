Adrian Sule

TeekTak - Overview stats

TeekTak - currently working on this web app, designed for us creative professionals, to preserve our creative flow, when taking care of the boring paper work side of our business.

This Overview screen shows:
- Upcoming tasks
- Upcoming events
- Outstanding billable hours
- Reports (year revenue, project earnings and time spent)

Additionally, you can style all clients data, to help visually identify each project you are working on.

