Christopher Kieltyka

Cubby Records

Christopher Kieltyka
Christopher Kieltyka
  • Save
Cubby Records icon illustration logo records identity vector bear cub
Download color palette

A logo for online record store. Feel like it is still missing something, maybe some adjustments to the facial features.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2014
Christopher Kieltyka
Christopher Kieltyka

More by Christopher Kieltyka

View profile
    • Like