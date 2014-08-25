Ludum Dare Game - Planet Magumi

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello again Dribbblers!
So this past weekend was Ludum Dare, a very fast, very furious, very hilarious time for masochistic makers to try to make a game in 72 hours or less. This year's theme was Connected Worlds. @Zac North and I made Planet Magumi. :)
I'd love for you guys to play it. If nothing else, make sure you walk forward long enough to see Kola's butt motion when he walks. Oh yeah, the game is about a planet of Gumi Bears that need a hero. And clearly that hero is the Sour Gumi.
Here's the link: http://goo.gl/yzbocL