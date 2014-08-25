Ryan Roehl

The TV Writer's Workbook

The TV Writer's Workbook flat flat design commercial book 3d cinema4d c4d
A still from a commercial I designed and animated for a book entitled, "The TV Writer's Workbook."

Link: https://vimeo.com/31845954

Posted on Aug 25, 2014
