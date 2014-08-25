Gene Hua

Shared Music App

Gene Hua
Gene Hua
  • Save
Shared Music App ui user interface visual design music songs table
Download color palette

Fleshed out a screen for an interaction design challenge I had a while back to create a music streaming application that could be controlled from multiple remote locations.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2014
Gene Hua
Gene Hua

More by Gene Hua

View profile
    • Like