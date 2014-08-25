Rehana Khan

Disney's Gnometown: Candy Shoppe

Rehana Khan
Disney's Gnometown: Candy Shoppe disney vector illustration design art concept graphic candy home game asset concept art
Isometric Candy Shoppe done in vector/ Illustrator for Disney's Gnometown facebook game!

Makes me want to take a bite out of it!

Illustrator, Animator, Designer at Grubhub
