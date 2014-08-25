Gwen Penn

Too Sleepy...!

Too Sleepy...! penguin pencil graphite character coffee illustration drawing sleepy
"Sometimes coffee just doesn't work.."

「コーヒーでは眠気が取れない日だってある。」

http://www.facebook.com/gwenpenn

Posted on Aug 25, 2014
