Bonsai Kennels Graphic Tee 2

Bonsai Kennels Graphic Tee 2
A little more "trendy" take on the identity with the big B, K letters, the cross and the head silhouette of the French & English bulldog. Fun stuff, I'm so excited and the wife and I can't wait to get our furry friend soon enough! :)

Check them out:
www.bonsaikennels.com

Posted on Aug 25, 2014
