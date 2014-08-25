Chet Phillips

Teenage Mutant Samurai Turtle

Created for the "A Shop Called Quest" TMNT group show. Giclee with gold leafing pen details. More here: http://chetart.com/blog/?p=11173

Posted on Aug 25, 2014
