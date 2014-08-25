Brendon Patubo

"TestTube" Amazon FireTV app (v2)

Brendon Patubo
Brendon Patubo
  • Save
"TestTube" Amazon FireTV app (v2) android firetv tv amazon fullscreen leanback app tiles tv app content tiles
Download color palette

Second iteration of a design for a branded Amazon FireTV app for my company. The app is built to be skinnable according to the different networks of shows that we have.

View the interaction animation here: https://vimeo.com/99552749

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2014
Brendon Patubo
Brendon Patubo

More by Brendon Patubo

View profile
    • Like