Ferdie Balderas

Tec de Monterrey

Ferdie Balderas
Ferdie Balderas
Hire Me
  • Save
Tec de Monterrey logo branding vector school university mexico monterrey brand
Download color palette

Proposal for new Tecnológico de Monterrey logo.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2014
Ferdie Balderas
Ferdie Balderas
Hey hey hey! Illustrations, UI and doodles here.
Hire Me

More by Ferdie Balderas

View profile
    • Like