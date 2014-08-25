Steven Pasterz

Couch Sailors Logo

Steven Pasterz
Steven Pasterz
Hire Me
  • Save
Couch Sailors Logo logo water sailing
Download color palette

This was a logo concept for a circumnavigating blog.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2014
Steven Pasterz
Steven Pasterz
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Steven Pasterz

View profile
    • Like