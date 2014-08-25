Dave Whyte

Circle wave II

Dave Whyte
Dave Whyte
  • Save
Circle wave II gif processing
Download color palette

A natural progression I'd say.

Wavy still 2x
Rebound of
Circle wave
By Dave Whyte
View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2014
Dave Whyte
Dave Whyte

More by Dave Whyte

View profile
    • Like