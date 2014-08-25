Mush Kanner

Mush & Yossi

Mush Kanner
Mush Kanner
  • Save
Mush & Yossi monogram ampersand hebrew m y
Download color palette

An ampersand created from the hebrew initials of me and my fiancé's names. (ח מ י ק)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2014
Mush Kanner
Mush Kanner

More by Mush Kanner

View profile
    • Like