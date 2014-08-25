Identity created for Leav, a McKnight Foundation-funded app that provided a way for artists to install "digital installations" throughout the city of Minneapolis that interacted with, and were affected by, factors such as weather, movement, time of day, direction of travel, and more.

The app is no longer funded but had a good run: It won City Pages App of the Year in 2014, was used by such cultural luminaries as the Walker Art Center and Justin Vernon's Eaux Claires festival, and more.