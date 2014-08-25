Kevin Greene

Education logo

Kevin Greene
Kevin Greene
Hire Me
  • Save
Education logo education logo education icon children book learning progress
Download color palette

The final icon for a daycare/learning center I worked on at Pix-l Graphx.

323758f4adea5ff5d38a30b224936807
Rebound of
Education logo
By Kevin Greene
View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2014
Kevin Greene
Kevin Greene
hey there!
Hire Me

More by Kevin Greene

View profile
    • Like