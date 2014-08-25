LHF Welo Thin

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Design and font by Patrick Kalange
A classic Art Deco period style inspired by Samuel Welo, circa 1930. Letters are widely spaced to allow the subtle beauty of the letters to shine. Includes over 30 bonus alternates and two sets of small caps which are designed to be used at the cap height rather than sit on the baseline.
On sale until August 28th. Download now at: http://www.letterheadfonts.com/fonts/welothin.php