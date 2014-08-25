Letterhead Fonts

LHF Welo Thin

Letterhead Fonts
Letterhead Fonts
  • Save
LHF Welo Thin lhf welo thin letterhead fonts patrick kalange 1930s fonts thin fonts art deco fonts
Download color palette

Design and font by Patrick Kalange

A classic Art Deco period style inspired by Samuel Welo, circa 1930. Letters are widely spaced to allow the subtle beauty of the letters to shine. Includes over 30 bonus alternates and two sets of small caps which are designed to be used at the cap height rather than sit on the baseline.

On sale until August 28th. Download now at: http://www.letterheadfonts.com/fonts/welothin.php

Letterhead Fonts
Letterhead Fonts

More by Letterhead Fonts

View profile
    • Like