Dave Matthews Band // Berkeley, CA Poster

To see a high res image and close up shots click here

It’s not too often that Dave Matthews Band visits our home state of California, so we’re excited to release our latest poster for the band for their show at the historic Greek Theatre, in Berkeley, CA, on August 22. Given the amount of road the band covers, we thought a custom DMB motorcycle in a shop surrounded by tools and music gear would be a fitting image.

The poster is a four-color screen print on Cougar Natural paper. A limited AP edition of 60 is now available in the DKNG store. Check out a few closeup images of the poster as well as our original sketch on our blog. Just a heads up, we will be releasing an art print version of the poster in the coming months.