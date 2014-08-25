Chris Wing

Disgusted with your life choices

Disgusted with your life choices muffin the cat poor life choices illustration tablet tshirt
This is an illustration that was commissioned to show the world how Muffin is disgusted with your life choices. It is to be placed on t-shirts to help the owner pay for vet visits.

This was done in procreate.

