Material Shadows

Hey guys,

I've been studying a little more of new Android/Google's design guideline in order to design better products myself.

I was a little frustrated, though. At Google's Material Design website I saw that only Android/Illustrator specs was given.

Lately I've used Sketch for personal projects and Adobe Photoshop at my current job to design interfaces. As a matter of fact, I'm responsible for design company's first Android app and I couldn't find proper informations about the new Android OS design guidelines for my tools of trade.

That been said, I'd like to share with you guys my attempt to "translate" both, Android and Illustrator specs for Photoshop and later Sketch.

I hope we can discuss and learn together from here.

Best,

Gabriel

P.S.: Here's the PSD I used to study.

P.S. 2: On this PSD you will find both effects, Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop. Android and Illustrator Values' cards were made in Illustrator and pasted as smart objects. Photoshop Values' card was made, guess what, in Photoshop. You can see how close the effects look like.