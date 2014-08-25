Letterhead Fonts

LHF Majestic

LHF Majestic lhf majestic letterhead fonts denise bayers old-fashioned lettering late 1800s fonts shadow fonts distressed fonts
Design by Patrick Kalange

LHF Majestic, by Denise Bayers.
Top and bottom spikes on the letters give LHF Majestic a masculine, Gothic appeal. Create Western or old-fashioned posters easily using the optional Shadow fonts. Subtle, unexpected curves add an extra touch of sophistication. Set includes 6 fonts: Regular 1 & 2, Shadow 1 & 2, and Distressed 1 & 2.

On sale until August 28th. Download at: http://www.letterheadfonts.com/fonts/majestic.php

