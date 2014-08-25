Kristina Groeger

Our Old Playground

Our Old Playground tinkercad 3d design
A nostalgic 3D rendering of my favourite part of our playground growing up. Currently a WIP, working with other former classmates to make an accurate 3D model. Rendered in TinkerCAD.

Posted on Aug 25, 2014
