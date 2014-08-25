Johan Cutych

Macintosh #3

Macintosh #3 free macintosh html css psd download redesign web 128k code
Hey Yasir!
I love your Mac so i decided to do one at my own.
Here is a HTML and PSD to download for free :)
http://macintosh128k.johancutych.com/

Enjoy!

Rebound of
Macintosh
By Yasir Eryilmaz
Posted on Aug 25, 2014
