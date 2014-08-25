Kristina Groeger

Christmas Cards, 2013

Christmas Cards, 2013 printing ink design
I designed and hand-carved a set of 12 illustrations to represent the 12 days of Christmas. Personal project. Printed with black Speedball ink on cotton paper.

More images here: http://kristinagroeger.com/christmas-cards-2013/

Posted on Aug 25, 2014
