C&E Anniversary
I've decided to make a badge for each anniversary, and yesterday was my first! I've been married a year and it was wonderful. I was looking through different ways to combine the "c" and "e" from our names and realized an ampersand could do that, and also tie us together! Full badge is coming later.

Posted on Aug 25, 2014
