Abe Garcia
Workhorse Collective

Officer Friendly

Abe Garcia
Workhorse Collective
Abe Garcia for Workhorse Collective
Hire Us
  • Save
Officer Friendly illustration pig cops police vector
Download color palette

Hey kids! Officer Friendly here, telling you to stay in school and stay off drugs. Oink! Oink!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2014
Workhorse Collective
Workhorse Collective
An indepedent brand and design studio.
Hire Us

More by Workhorse Collective

View profile
    • Like