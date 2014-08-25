GraphBerry

Freebie - Video Player PSD

video media player design freebie free psd ui modern flat simple video player
Hey everyone!

Here is our gift to dribble,a modern free,flat video player.
Feel free to download the PSD.

Posted on Aug 25, 2014
