Gustav Gerlach

Moosejaw Snowboard Pitch/concept

Gustav Gerlach
Gustav Gerlach
  • Save
Moosejaw Snowboard Pitch/concept snowboard moosejaw epix meat beef chart sasquatch illustration poster detroit
Download color palette

This was an illustration I created for MooseJaw to pitch a collaboration with a snowboarding company I worked for. The concept is that you are snowboarding so far out in the back country that you are in Sasquatch territory.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2014
Gustav Gerlach
Gustav Gerlach

More by Gustav Gerlach

View profile
    • Like