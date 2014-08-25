Ad Iorga

We're the Princes Of The Universe

We're the Princes Of The Universe type neon futuristic retrofuture retro 80s music adiorga queen lettering typography
Part 2 of my Princes of the Universe Project, a retro-futuristic typographic tribute to one of the greatest songs in history, to the awesome movie it was created for and to the decade that gave them to us.

Full project at my Behance Portfolio.

ADRIANIORGA.COM

Posted on Aug 25, 2014
