You Asked For It "God's Will"

You Asked For It "God's Will" coth highlands mcbeardish animation 3d motion graphics flat cartoon
A play on the idea of a "Will."

Watch the full piece here: https://vimeo.com/104141979

Posted on Aug 25, 2014
