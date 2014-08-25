Matt Carlson
Grain & Mortar

Barcamp Omaha 2014 Badges

Matt Carlson
Grain & Mortar
Matt Carlson for Grain & Mortar
Hire Us
  • Save
Barcamp Omaha 2014 Badges barcamp omaha illustration badges map stamp texture paper knife tree lantern bucket
Download color palette

Group of badges for the Barcamp Omaha site.

barcampomaha.org

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2014
Grain & Mortar
Grain & Mortar
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Grain & Mortar

View profile
    • Like