Theo Tsongidis

Duckie

Theo Tsongidis
Theo Tsongidis
  • Save
Duckie duck duckie papaki @ at symbol symbol logo
Download color palette

The greek nickname for the "@" glyph is Duckie (Παπάκι), so why not make a symbol out of it? quack

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2014
Theo Tsongidis
Theo Tsongidis

More by Theo Tsongidis

View profile
    • Like