Michelle Perreault
MOD-Lab

The Powerwalk Campaign

Michelle Perreault
MOD-Lab
Michelle Perreault for MOD-Lab
Hire Us
  • Save
The Powerwalk Campaign minds on design lab dress for success the powerwalk campaign brand logo brochure print identity color
Download color palette

It's always nice to take look back on past projects. When starting a new project we like to keep in mind that our designs stand the test of time.

A few years ago, we developed the campaign logo and identity and then applied it to a brochure.

Other materials created, include a full page ad featured in Woman’s Day magazine, T-shirts, signage, and we also created visuals to lay the foundation for the campaign’s fundraising website.

MOD-Lab
MOD-Lab
Hire Us

More by MOD-Lab

View profile
    • Like