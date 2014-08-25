Joel Davis
Bird Symbol

Bird Symbol logo identity branding bird symbol color circles circle figure
Download color palette

This is from a branding project I am working on; unfortunately this symbol wasn't selected by the client, but I am pretty fond of it.

Posted on Aug 25, 2014
