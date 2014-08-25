A Barakat

Free Medical Icons

A Barakat
A Barakat
  • Save
Free Medical Icons psddd therapy health joints pulmonary lungs back knee acupuncture free icons medical
Download color palette

When I searched for medical (Specially physiotherapy) icons, I found few and unsatisfying enough for me so I created these among some others to use in my old work as a physiotherapist when I was creating an identity and a website. you can download it from here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/19277057/Free-Medical-Icons

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2014
A Barakat
A Barakat

More by A Barakat

View profile
    • Like