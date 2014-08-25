Free Download Adobe Muse Resume Template

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A new beautiful resume web template is ready for MuseFree readers. Flat design, well structure and cool effects make this theme interesting for web designer to use. The full version of the theme you can see in demo. Please share and comment.
Demo & Download: http://musefree.com/resume-template/