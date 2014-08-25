XDlayouts

Free Download Adobe Muse Resume Template

XDlayouts
XDlayouts
  • Save
Free Download Adobe Muse Resume Template adobe muse cv resume free download
Download color palette

A new beautiful resume web template is ready for MuseFree readers. Flat design, well structure and cool effects make this theme interesting for web designer to use. The full version of the theme you can see in demo. Please share and comment.

Demo & Download: http://musefree.com/resume-template/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2014
XDlayouts
XDlayouts

More by XDlayouts

View profile
    • Like