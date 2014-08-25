Michelle Perreault
Commongood Careers Website

Commongood Careers Website minds on design lab design branding website color nonprofit
Our collaborative efforts were focused on delivering a new design and layout to showcase revised messaging, streamline overall site navigation, and drive connection and inquiry from site visitors.

The final design solution was applied to an existing ExpressionEngine CMS implementation with efforts to utilize existing code and content modeling as much as possible.

Posted on Aug 25, 2014
