Torch Creative

Bloomfield College Bears

Torch Creative
Torch Creative
  • Save
Bloomfield College Bears design custom illustration athletic torch bear teeth fierce university
Download color palette

We started this project well over a year ago and finally wrapped it up in June of this year. Glad to finally see it unveiled. Bloomfield College was originally known as the "Deacons" and decided to change to the "Bears" as black bears are indigenous to that area of the country.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2014
Torch Creative
Torch Creative
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Torch Creative

View profile
    • Like