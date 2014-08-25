Gregory Grigoriou

Go To Phone Logo

Gregory Grigoriou
Gregory Grigoriou
Hire Me
  • Save
Go To Phone Logo phone cell phone hand letter g
Download color palette

phone making a letter G

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2014
Gregory Grigoriou
Gregory Grigoriou
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Gregory Grigoriou

View profile
    • Like