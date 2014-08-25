Compare My Designs iOS app

I'm simply in love with these icons, thanks to Jonathan Averstedt. :)

This app coming along pretty well, only need to design the home view and good to go. If you want to get noticed when it will be released head over to this site: Coming soon to every designer

I dreamt this app when I was creating a home view to my other app and wanted to compare two designs on my phone, but the photo library slide and compare wasn't quite what I wanted, so being an iOS dev I created my own, and will be sharing with the world for free of course. :)

Make sure to spread the love and subscribe so I can let you know when it is finally in the store. :)