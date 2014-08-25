Dapo Olaopa

If Albums was a photo app

Dapo Olaopa
Dapo Olaopa
If Albums was a photo app
If I saw an app called "Albums", I'd have thought is was a photo app (I actually drew some sketches of a photo app called that a while ago). So I designed what I thought that icon might look like.
(I think the heart icon is a bit abiguous and can be easily mistaken for a dating/marriage app)

Posted on Aug 25, 2014
Dapo Olaopa
Dapo Olaopa

