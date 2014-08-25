Winston Scully

Prom Night

Prom Night lettering logotype
Concept for a logo type I'm working on. "Prom Night" is the theme of next year's ADDY awards in Baton Rouge, one of the board members approached me about designing the logo. Pretty excited where this one is headed! More iterations to come.

Posted on Aug 25, 2014
