Boardwalk Empire Art Deco Design By Wingsart

One of the most rewarding aspects of creating the illustrations and design tools available here at Wing’s Art and Design Studio, is learning how my customers use them once they’re let loose into the wild. These tools have been used for everything from film festivals to wedding stationery, and i’ll often be pleasantly surprised by their appearance on TV shows. In recent memory i’ve spotted my work as a backdrop on the BBC quiz show QI, as set decoration on the American sitcom Suburgatory, and now (in what can be best described as creative wish fulfillment) my original Art Deco graphics have been used to add both razzle and dazzle to the Boardwalk Empire Season 4 Blu ray!
Read more about how my Art Deco design tools were used to create the Blu Ray interactive menus > http://goo.gl/fIDkoA