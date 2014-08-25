Michael Walchalk

Kevin Love and Lebron James

Michael Walchalk
Michael Walchalk
  • Save
Kevin Love and Lebron James espn nba basketball illustration lebron james kevin love cleveland cavaliers
Download color palette

Illustration I did for ESPN celebrating Kevin Love officially joining Lebron James in Cleveland.

Michael Walchalk
Michael Walchalk

More by Michael Walchalk

View profile
    • Like