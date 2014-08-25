Damien Erambert

VLC on Yosemite : fullscreen

VLC on Yosemite : fullscreen
Today is all about the fullscreen controller! Yay! Unfortunately for the time being there is not blurry-awesome effects so I had to deal with it. Stay tuned.

Posted on Aug 25, 2014
